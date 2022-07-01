The eighth summer of the Classical Actors Ensemble’s “Shakespeare in Our Parks!” runs through July 17 throughout the Twin Cities.
In the play “Love’s Labor’s Lost” by William Shakespeare: “The young King of Navarre and his three friends swear off all worldly pleasures for three years in order to better themselves through study. Their plan is immediately put to the test when the Princess of France and her three ladies-in-waiting arrive on a diplomatic mission and the priorities of head and heart go to war!”
The event is free at area parks, supported, in part, by the city of St. Paul Cultural Sales Tax Revitalization Program.
“It’s our favorite time of the year, when we get to share these plays with thousands of Minnesotans in their local parks,” said Producing Artistic Director, Joseph Papke. “For many of them it will be their only Shakespeare in the year, and for some, their only play. We’re particularly excited to work with our esteemed partnering organizations to help spread the word about these performances.”
CAE aims to honor Shakespeare’s work by making high-quality entertainment available for all at no charge through its annual Shakespeare in Our Parks program. CAE encourages audiences to bring a picnic to enjoy this free outdoor entertainment for the entire family.
July performances are:
Friday, July 1, 7 p.m.: Como Park Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N, St. Paul
Saturday, June 2, 7 p.m.: Lake of the Isles, Newton Ave. S. and W. Lake of the Isles Parkway, Minneapolis
Sunday, June 3, 7 p.m.: Harriet Island Target Stage, 110 Harriet Island Road, St. Paul
Thursday, July 7, 7 p.m.: Tony Schmidt Park, 3500 Lake Johanna Blvd, Arden Hills
Friday, July 8, 7 p.m.: Newell Park, 900 Fairview Ave. N, St Paul
Saturday, July 9, 7 p.m.: Lake of the Isles, Newton Avenue S. and W. Lake of the Isles Parkway, Minneapolis
Sunday, July 10, 7 p.m.: Old Log Theater, 5185 Meadville St, Excelsior
Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m.: St. Clement’s Church, 901 Portland Ave, St. Paul
Friday, July 15, 7 p.m.: Wolfe Park Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Dr, St. Louis Park
Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m.: Lake of the Isles, Newton Ave. S. and W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy, Minneapolis
Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m.: MN Humanities Center, 987 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul
