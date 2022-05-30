The search is on for a new police chief in Coon Rapids.
Police Chief Brad Wise has announced his retirement, effective June 30, following a 27-year career with the police department, including the past 11 as chief.
City Manager Matt Stemwedel has decided to keep the hiring process internal, rather than conduct a state or national search for the new police chief.
“It makes sense to look internally because we have the talent and leadership within the department,” Stemwedel said.
He outlined his proposed search and timeline process to the Coon Rapids City Council at an April work session and the council agreed with his approach.
Candidates were limited to the department’s three captains and seven sergeants, who needed to have earned a bachelor’s degree at a college university and be a state-licensed peace officer, according to Stemwedel.
There have been three applications, two captains and one sergeant, but a finalist won’t be named until the interviewing process is complete, Stemwedel said.
Stemwedel has formed two panels to interview the three candidates. One comprises the city staff management team and the other is a technical team made up of two or three police chiefs from Twin Cities area departments, he said.
In addition, Stemwedel said he has hired a company to perform a leadership and management assessment of the candidates, psychological testing and one-on-one interviews.
The goal is to have all this finished by the Memorial Day weekend, after which he will select a finalist from the reports and recommendations of the panels and company, according to Stemwedel.
He may conduct a further interview himself with the finalist before making a job offer, Stemwedel said.
Background and reference checks will also be conducted, he said.
The goal is to have the new police chief in place by early June to allow a smooth transition before Wise retires, Stemwedel said.
Qualities he is looking for in a new police chief is the leadership and ability to manage the department in today’s environment that includes working with officers and continuing to modernize the department and be a good communicator, as well as a bridge builder with the community and the city council, according to Stemwedel.
A native of Coon Rapids, Wise joined the department as a patrol officer July 1, 1995 after first working as an assistant manager at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Bloomington and then a supervisor at the Minnesota Division of Emergency Management.
Wise was a patrol officer from 1995 until August 1999 when he was assigned to be a detective and school liaison officer. In May 2005, he was promoted to sergeant and in August 2009 to captain before being named chief in June 2011.
He has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and a master’s degree in leadership.
The department has a maximum 65 sworn, licensed police officers, seven full-time support staff, five part-time community service officers and 18 volunteer reserve officers.
It handles more than 50,000 calls a year, according to the department website.
