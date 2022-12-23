Chad Niemeyer Gallery Show 2023 Flyer - 1

Photography by Chad Niemeyer will be on display at Rumriver Art Center in January in the exhibit “An Exploration of the Temporary Permanence of Us.”

 Photo by Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery shows in January, titled “An Exploration of the Temporary Permanence of Us.”

The gallery show opening will take place in the Jan Johansen Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave, Suite 103A) on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Chad Niemeyer. Niemeyer will also be hosting a meet-the-artist event on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an artist talk on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, where attendees can meet Niemeyer and learn about him as an artist and the creative process he uses in creating his artwork. 

