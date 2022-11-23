Artwork will be on display and for purchase at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka’s annual Holiday Show and Shop Dec. 3-27. Pictured works are: watercolor painting: Kristin France, wood bowls: Ross Barr, wood carvings: Austin Parks,
clay necklace: Emily Robins, weaving: Kathryn Grafsgaard, mosaic: Jody Herbst, alcohol ink: Laurie Stubbs, pottery: Jessica Olson, and scarfs: Linda La Reau.
The Rumriver Art Center in Anoka is set to present its annual Holiday Show and Shop. The show and shop will take place in the Jan Johansen Gallery at Rumriver Art Center, 2665 fourth Ave., Suite 103A, opening Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s Holiday Show and Shop is filled with artwork by 36 local artists, containing a wide variety of artwork to choose from. Rumriver has many potters from the clay program who have their work in the shop, with all of the pieces unique to the potter, and some even have plants in them. Some of the other artwork being showcased includes jewelry, silk scarves, watercolor paintings, greeting cards, wooden bowls and rings, glass mosaics, alcohol ink art, leather journals, weavings, a newly published children’s book and much more.
Everything in the Holiday Show and Shop is for sale. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are also limited hours by appointment only from Friday, Dec. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 29. The show and shop will be open until Dec. 29.
For more information, visit rumriver-art-center.business.site.
