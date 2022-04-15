Some of the artwork in the “All About Birds” show at the Jan Johansen Gallery at Rumriver Art Center beginning April 30. Pictured are works by the artists Linda Ferber, Mary Jean Horgan, Bonnie Cutts, Sanjukta Mitra, Hong Lin, Teresa Delmae Meyer, Layl McDill and Jody Herbst.
Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery show titled All About Birds at the end of April. The show’s opening will take place in the Jan Johansen Gallery at the Rumriver Art Center on Saturday, April 30 from 2-4 p.m. This is Rumriver’s second Spring Call for Entry, where regional artists were invited to enter their bird art. The opening is happening along with the North Artists Studio Crawl, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 30 and May 1 at Rumriver Art Center (2665 4th Ave, Suite 103A).
Gallery hours after the show opening are Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as Saturdays May 14, 21 and June 4, 11, 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The All About Birds show features 59 pieces of art from 52 regional artists, which were juried in by a local artist. This show hosts a variety of different mediums on display, including acrylic, watercolor, drawings, oil pastel, mixed media, collage, pottery, polymer clay, mosaic and more. The show celebrates birds in many forms and expressions. The art show will run through June 18.
