Roosevelt Middle School theater students perform their spring musical “Matilda Jr.” May 4-6. 

Theater students at Roosevelt Middle School in Blaine will present their spring musical “Matilda Jr.,” based on the Roald Dahl classic novel and recent Netflix smash hit film, May 4-6.

“We wanted to choose a show that was current and we knew the kids would be excited about,” director Shanan Edelheit said. “This show is so much fun and has such a great message about standing up for what is right. We cannot wait to show you the amazing work our cast has done to bring this story to life.”

