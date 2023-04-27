Theater students at Roosevelt Middle School in Blaine will present their spring musical “Matilda Jr.,” based on the Roald Dahl classic novel and recent Netflix smash hit film, May 4-6.
“We wanted to choose a show that was current and we knew the kids would be excited about,” director Shanan Edelheit said. “This show is so much fun and has such a great message about standing up for what is right. We cannot wait to show you the amazing work our cast has done to bring this story to life.”
In the play, Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence ... and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however — the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!
In a case of the tables being turned, the children set out to teach the grown-ups a lesson, as the musical provides a gleeful ode to the anarchy of childhood and the powers of imagination.
Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, “Matilda Jr.” is a joyous girl power romp. Performances will take place at Roosevelt Middle School (650 125th Ave. NE, Blaine) on May 4, 5, and 6, all at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children under 3.
