Connie Beckers flyer - 1

The artwork of Connie Beckers will be on display in the gallery show “Rock, Glass, Solder” opening at Rumriver Art Center June 3. 

 Images courtesy of Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery show titled “Rock, Glass, Solder” in June. The show’s opening will take place at the Jan Johansen Gallery (2665 4th Ave, Suite 103A) on Saturday, June 3, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Connie Beckers.

Beckers will also be hosting a meet the artist on Saturday, June 10 from 1-4 p.m., with an artist talk starting at 2 p.m. that day where attendees will learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her artwork.

