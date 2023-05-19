Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery show titled “Rock, Glass, Solder” in June. The show’s opening will take place at the Jan Johansen Gallery (2665 4th Ave, Suite 103A) on Saturday, June 3, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Connie Beckers.
Beckers will also be hosting a meet the artist on Saturday, June 10 from 1-4 p.m., with an artist talk starting at 2 p.m. that day where attendees will learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her artwork.
Beckers is an award-winning glass artist now residing in Elk River and enjoying a state of semi-retirement. After more than 25 years of art festivals, consignment shops, custom window creations, teaching her craft and owning a gift shop, Beckers is back to creating her unique stained and fused glass designs, but with more time to enjoy family, gardening and her dogs.
Her first inspiration for stained glass came as a child being brought up in church. She found herself drawn into the colors and imagery and started to discern the difference in the windows during different times of day and lighting conditions.
It wasn’t until her 40th birthday that she got to satisfy the itch when she took her first stained glass class through community education, and she was hooked. Through additional training and instruction, mentoring with the best artists in the area and developing her own personal style, she has been able to sustain herself for over 20 years.
Beckers will have many glass artworks on display — lamps, boxes and many fun artworks created from glass.
Rock, Glass, Solder will remain in the Jan Johansen Gallery through June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.