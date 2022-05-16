Construction began the week of May 2 on the city of Coon Rapids’ 2022 residential street reconstruction program, which totals 7.8 miles.
Contracts were awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council April 19 for two projects and the council approved special assessments against benefiting properties at its May 3 meeting. Public and assessment hearings took place Feb. 15.
This year projects – 22-1 covering 4.2 miles with 29 street segments and 22-2 totaling 3.6 miles with 27 road segments – are located in the northwest part of the city generally in an area between Coon Rapids Boulevard and the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe Railway double-line tracks, west of Pheasant Ridge Drive and east of Blackfoot Street and the city’s western border with the city of Anoka.
Contractor Douglas-Kerr Underground LLC was the low bidder on both projects, $5.32 million on Project 22-1 and $4.507 million on Project 22-2.
Total project costs when contingency, engineering, administration and testing services are added in are $6.118 million for Project 22-1 and $5.183 million for Project 22-2, according to City Engineer Mark Hansen.
Besides the street reconstruction, both projects include removal and replacement of damaged curb and gutter, sidewalk and pedestrian ramp improvements to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, watermain valve and hydrant replacements, repair and replacement of existing sanitary sewer and storm sewers as needed, and LED fixtures and pole equipment on city-owned street lights.
In addition, Project 22-1 includes a new watermain on Woodbine, Vintage and Undercliff streets from 119th Avenue north about 650 feet as well as new sidewalk on the north side of 119th from Round Lake Boulevard to just west of Wedgewood Drive, while Project 22-2 has new sidewalk on the south side of Zea Street to just east of Blackfoot.
According to Public Works Director Tim Himmer, initial work will not include the new watermain pipe installation in Project 22-1 because of tight parts supplies and long delivery timeline.
The amount to be assessed for Project 22-1 is $1.048 million, which will be spread over 429 single-family residential lots, 40 townhome properties and five-city owned park properties, while Project 22-2 will have $935,910 in assessments involving 261 single-family residential lots, 40 townhomes properties, three city-owned park properties, five apartments, 168 quad homes and two commercial properties.
According to Hansen, assessment rates, which were approved by the council in December 2021, are $2,240 for a single-family residential home, $29 a front foot for multi-family residential properties, $56 a front foot for commercial properties and $71 a front foot for industrial.
Prior to the February public/assessment hearing, one written objection was filed with the city on each project and the property owner was sent a letter spelling out the steps required to contest the assessment in court, Hansen wrote in his report to the council.
Other funding sources for the projects are the city’s street reconstruction fund, sidewalk construction fund and the sanitary sewer, watermain and storm sewer utility accounts.
The projects are scheduled for completion in October, according to Hansen’s feasibility reports.
