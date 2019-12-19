Congressman Dean Phillips, D, voted in favor of both articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump passed by the U.S. House Wednesday, Dec. 18. The articles allege Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.
Phillips represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, which includes the cities of Coon Rapids, Champlin and Rogers in the north and reaches to Bloomington and Victoria in the south.
Phillips released the following statement:
Our Founders so feared the possibility of a future president abusing the powers of the office that they gave Congress the constitutional power to impeach before deciding on the powers of the presidency itself. They also created three co-equal branches of government, thereby creating a system of checks and balances - and a constitutional responsibility to provide oversight and accountability that made a Congressional investigation into the allegations made in the whistleblower’s report an imperative.
I take this duty very seriously. That is why I participated in the depositions, attended the hearings, read the evidence, consulted Constitutional lawyers – both liberal and conservative – in the lead up to yesterday’s vote. I voted for both articles of impeachment because I believe that the evidence relative to obstruction of Congress and abuse of power is clear and damning, and it warrants a trial in the Senate.
It was often repeated during the course of debate that those voting for impeachment are simply seeking to overturn the results of the 2016 election. It is of course the Senate who will decide whether to convict and remove the President from office - and every indication is that they will vote to acquit.
I would remind my colleagues that there was also an election in 2018, resulting in a Democratic majority and a an historic freshman class with a mandate to provide a check on this President. We all took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. I am proud of my colleagues who voted to uphold their oaths knowing it may come at the cost of their re-election. That courage has been missing in Washington for some time, and their actions leave me hopeful for our collective futures.
Ultimately, Americans will serve as the final judge when they go to the ballot box in November of 2020. I ask that they carefully review the facts and think about what kind of President they want to have leading our country in such historically divided and challenging times - keeping in mind the words of George Washington from his farewell address:
"Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow-citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government."
