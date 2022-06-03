Heavy rain and thunder didn’t stop the Anoka American Legion Post 102 from honoring fallen service members for Memorial Day, but the weather did move the annual ceremony inside the Legion instead of being held at Riverfront Memorial Park.
Keynote speaker, Retired Col. Lori Allert, said that in the military when things don’t go to plan, service members often think of the Claymation character Gumby, who is known for his literal flexibility.
Allert also talked about her nursing career in the military and gave a brief history of American military nursing.
While deployed during the Gulf War, she served in a hospital at Landstuhl, Germany. That hospital was expanded from 250 beds to 1,000 beds in “preparation for the expected deluge of patients evacuated from the Persian Gulf.”
“We wondered if we were going to see the types and numbers of casualties like those of the trench warfare in World War I,” Allert said. “The air and ground combat moved quickly and we did not get nearly the number of casualties we had prepared for.”
Allert’s job, along with other medical team members, was to stabilize patients so they could be transported back to the U.S. for more care and rehabilitation.
Even so, they saw many critically injured service personnel.
“While the names have been forgotten and the faces have become hazy over the years, I can still see the mangled bodies from the Scud missile attack on our soldiers’ barracks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” Allert said as she choked up while remembering the experience.
With the move inside, the North Suburban Concert Band played patriotic music and the armed forces’ anthems in the bar adjacent to the banquet hall where a crowd gathered. Audience members stood as the anthem from their branch of service played.
Lead Pastor of the Zion Lutheran Church Rev. Brent Campbell gave the invocation.
“We pray for peace for those who gave their all to give us a world where no one would have to give their lives for freedom,” Campbell said.
Anoka City Council Member Jeff Weaver spoke on behalf of the city.
A giant cottonwood tree fell on the stage where the ceremony was originally supposed to be held. The tree will be removed soon, but if it could tell a story, it would tell how that area has moved from horses and buggies to the developed city it is today.
Once that tree is removed it will eventually be forgotten. However nearby that tree are pavers engraved with U.S. service members’ names. Those pavers help keep the memories of those Americans alive.
“Every one of those pavers has a meaning and has a story,” Weaver said. “Just walk by and read those names because they all tell a story, and we should never forget.”
The keynote speaker also served in the Army after the Sept. 11 attacks. Allert worked with the 20 soldiers who comprised the 936th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team. She called the members “heroes.”
“As the chief nurse of the Fifth Medical Brigade, it was my privilege to train with and help this unit prepare for deployment to Afghanistan,” Allert said. “Little did any of us know that at the end of their deployment would be their most defining moment.”
The team was waiting for evacuation as part of the U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in August of 2021. While waiting, the airport was attacked by a suicide bomber.
The offensive killed 13 U.S. service members, along with approximately 170 Afghans.
“In the midst of this chaos, the unit performed trauma resuscitation, surgery and critical care to U.S. NATO coalition and Afghan civilians — all while they were augmenting security personnel, transporting the wounded, distributing medical supplies — and watching over 150 Afghan orphans” Allert said.
Allert noted that the members of the 936 team now grapple with conflicting feelings: They are thankful to have survived, and grateful to have helped save lives.
“And yet there is a mix of anger and sadness for not being able to save them all,” she said. “It is for those we could not save; for those who gave their all in service to this great country that we are here today. Freedom comes with great cost. Thank you for taking time today to honor and remember.”
Her concluding remark was met with a standing ovation from the crowd.
