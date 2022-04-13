The Ramsey City Council approved updated ward boundary lines to accommodate its increase of nearly 4,000 residents since 2010.
The council approved the updated boundaries March 22.
Every 10 years, following census results, the City Council approves an ordinance to update city boundary lines.
According to 2020 U.S. Census results, Ramsey has 27,646 residents, up from 23,668 in 2010. Ward 1 increased to 6,275 for a 3% rise. Ward 2 has a population of 7,007, a 20% increase. Ward 3 saw the largest jump with a total of 7,902 people, a 36% increase. Ward 4 had a 9% increase, for a total of 6,462.
Each ward has two or three precincts.
The updated ward boundaries include 6,836 people in Ward 1, 6,901 people in Ward 2, 6,791 people in Ward 3 and 7,118 in Ward 4, according to city documents.
The city is supposed to keep each ward as even as possible, plus or minus 5%.
The updated boundaries include moving the Ward 2, Precinct 1 line to run along the ISD 728 border. The Ward 1 border shifts into the southeastern area of Ward 2. The Ward 1, Precinct 1 boundary will move into Ward 2, Precinct 2.
Additionally, the Ward 4, Precinct 1 western border would adopt some of the Ward 3, Precinct 2 population. Part of Ward 3, Precinct 2’s population is added to Ward 4, Precinct 1, because Ward 4 doesn’t have as much space for growth as Ward 3.
