The city of Ramsey will turn to the voters via petition in regards to whether City Council members can hold a seat on the Charter Commission.
A drafted ordinance to prohibit councilors from sitting on the Charter Commission ultimately failed 3-4. Mayor Mark Kuzma and Council Members Matt Woestehoff and Chris Riley voted in favor of introducing the ordinance.
The matter came to the council’s attention in February, when Council Member Chelsee Howell found issue with Woestehoff’s recent appointment to the Charter Commission. She reasoned Woestehoff would have two votes on charter-related matters, which she deemed too much power for one individual.
“We would be able to bypass that double vote, and we would be able to take it to the people,” Howell said.
Council Members Debra Musgrove and Howell expressed concern Feb. 22 regarding the appointment and advertising processes for open Charter Commission seats. Howell didn’t believe the commission seat openings were adequately advertised to residents.
Woestehoff has said he will step down from the commission once an amendment passes.
Although he applied for the commission, Woestehoff said he believes council members shouldn’t have Charter Commission seats. He’s said if the measure prohibiting council members from sitting on the commission came to a vote, he would vote in favor.
The Charter Commission can draft a charter amendment to prohibit certain individuals from applying for vacant seats, which the council would need to unanimously approve.
Petition of the voters
The opposing council members decided it was best to bring the issue to the voters in November so that the council wouldn’t send the ordinance to the Charter Commission, in which Woestehoff would have a vote.
Proposed charter amendments must be submitted by July 12, which is 17 weeks prior to the Nov. 8 election.
To successfully petition the charter amendment, at least 5% of registered voters from the last election must provide their signature and address. That’s 825 voters who need to sign the petition.
“It should be said that this is a process that is not ‘simple’ and is ripe for potential error,” City Attorney Frederick Knaak said in his report.
Once enough signatures are received, the proposal is sent to the Charter Commission and later sent to the city clerk, who verifies that enough signatures are present and valid.
If the proposal has enough valid signatures, the amendment goes on the ballot in the November election.
Other ways to amend the charter include an ordinance, which would be sent to the Charter Commission and then back to the council for a vote. At that point, Knaak said, the council could bring that to the voters if it wishes.
Knaak recommended asking the Charter Commission to draft an amendment, send it to the council and have the council vote on it as it would any other ordinance. This would be the most immediate process, Knaak said.
In theory, an ordinance and a petition could go forward at the same time, Knaak said.
Musgrove said she prefers bringing the issue to the voters.
“It is an issue of difficult work,” Musgrove said. “But I think it’s so important that the residents have that opportunity as well to make that decision.”
Howell said the easiest way to settle this would be for Woestehoff to step down, to which he responded, “No.”
Woestehoff said there is a distrust of the council among the community.
“My goal is to actually prove to people that I can stick to my word,” Woestehoff said. “Even though you might not like my decision to be appointed to the Charter Commission, I have every right to be on it. While it may be controversial, I do think there is something to be said that I will resign once an ordinance or the charter is changed to not allow city council members on it.”
He asked the council to trust his word that he would step down.
Council Member Ryan Heineman said Woestehoff could “kill seven birds with one stone” if hef stepped down and trusted the other council members to not apply for the seat and to pass the ordinance.
Woestehoff said he had not considered that, but he wouldn’t make the decision that evening.
Attorney’s report
At the March 8 council meeting, some council members asked Knaak to investigate whether there was any improper conduct related to the commission openings and city staff.
Howell initially grew concerned about the city’s methods for notifying constituents about vacant Charter Commission seats in January, when she wanted to share a Facebook post from the city regarding the openings but noticed a few days later it was deleted.
At Howell’s request, another notice was posted to Facebook, but that was on Jan. 20, just one day before the Jan. 21 application deadline.
Knaak concluded March 22 there wasn’t evidence to prove wrongdoing.
“I do note that the city clerk fell on her sword, took full responsibility, as far as I can tell, for any inadequacies in procedure that she followed,” Knaak said.
There was “a lot” of notice given of commission openings in comparison to other cities, Knaak said.
To avoid problems and confusion in the future, the city should adopt a policy regarding commission vacancies, Knaak said in his report.
“The only way you address those kinds of concerns it to have a clearly lit path down which staff can follow,” Knaak said.
Howell was happy to see Knaak recommended creating a policy for staff to follow.
“If there isn’t a policy, we should make one,” Howell said. “We are the policymakers. The residents deserve that.”
Musgrove said she looks forward to creating a formal policy.
“A lot of people dropped the ball along the way,” Musgrove said. “... I look forward to working on that policy together.”
The council has an item on its next work session agenda to develop a Charter Commission recruitment policy, Administrator Kurt Ulrich said.
