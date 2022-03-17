The Ramsey City Council approved a sketch plan and comprehensive plan amendment March 8 to allow a school on 161st Avenue in Ramsey, after a crowded public hearing where some residents expressed concern and others voiced approval for the development.
The proposed new location is at 7633 161st Ave. NW, which is currently owned by the Church of St. Katharine Drexel. PACT is an open enrollment, public charter school that has been in Ramsey for 18 years and wants to relocate. The proposed location is 2.8 miles from the existing school.
PACT is proposing a new, 115,000-square-foot, two-story school for grades six through 12 with potential for future expansion, senior planner Chris Anderson said.
The council approved the amendments 6-1, contingent on a preliminary plat successfully passing. Council Member Matt Woestehoff — whose ward includes the location — dissented. The council introduced the measure to rezone the property with the same contingency.
Mayor Mark Kuzma said he is a member of St. Katharine Drexel’s, but because he wouldn’t benefit financially from the sale, he is allowed to vote on the measure. Council Member Ryan Heineman said his children attend PACT but that he doesn’t have financial stake in the matter.
In a 3-1 vote the Planning Commission recommended the council approve the measure, with two commissioners abstaining due to conflicts of interest. The Environmental Policy Board unanimously recommended denying the comprehensive plan and zoning amendments.
PACT plans to split the 33-acre property currently owned by the church so that the school has 18 acres of the lot, senior planner Chris Anderson said.
PACT wants to put an athletic field with stadium-style seating on the site, which is near Central Park, which already has sporting events. Future plans need to include information regarding the complex’s lighting and public address systems, which may include a noise study, according to city staff.
The sketch plan includes access points from Variolite Street and 161st Avenue. Buses would drop kids off by accessing the school from 161st Avenue, according to the project concept plan.
Sketch plans don’t include engineering plans, but a future preliminary plat or site plan would need to have more details about stormwater drainage, street plans and landscaping, among other things, Anderson said.
Eighteen acres of the property need to be rezoned to Public/Quasi Public to accommodate a school. The lot’s existing zoning, R-1 Residential, doesn’t list schools as a permitted use, Anderson said.
The council agreed to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to guide the space as Public/Institutional to allow a school on the property.
Area residents have expressed concern about traffic, turn lanes, noise, lot size, drainage and other potential problems.
Danielle Holder, who formed a Facebook group against rezoning for the charter school, said she isn’t against the school expanding, but she doesn’t think the school would be right for the neighborhood.
“The decision on zoning isn’t whether PACT is expansion is good or not, it’s whether or not this spot fits a school of that size,” Holder said.
She also expressed concern about the potential for excessive noise from the athletic field.
Many residents told the council they moved to or stay in Ramsey because their kids attend PACT.
Mike Stuedemann, an Andover resident and trustee for St. Katharine Drexel’s, said the city should look at the PACT expansion as a benefit to the community.
Having a public middle and high school in Ramsey should make the city more attractive to families, Stuedemann said.
He said the church intends to leave the outlot that primarily consists of wetlands as it is, and to build the church in the corner lot below the wetlands.
Dan Goepfert, who lives near the site, said he isn’t against PACT expanding but is concerned about the potential impacts the school may have on the area.
“There are a lot of concerned residents about putting up a commercial operation in a well-established residential area,” Goepfert said.
Jason Patrow, who resides northeast of the property, expressed concern over traffic backup from picking up and dropping off students, as he has seen in other areas with schools.
Planning Commission vice-chair Gary VanScoy, who is heavily involved with the church, said the property will be developed, regardless of whether PACT is able to build there. If a developer bought the land to put houses in the neighborhood, that would also impact traffic in the neighborhood, he said.
Justin Fincher, of project developer JB Vang Partners, said the company welcomes public comments on the matter.
“We have found the projects the receive greater community input often turn out to be stronger, more viable ones,” Fincher said.
PACT wants to accommodate its wait list by expanding, Fincher said.
“The wait list just continues to grow,” Fincher said. “There’s an incredible demand for enrollment at PACT Charter.”
The ordinance to rezone the property requires a second reading March 22. The next steps include traffic and noise studies, Anderson said.
