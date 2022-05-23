The Ramsey City Council did not approve a resident’s request to operate a business from his home on Green Valley Road.
Jeff Hillman applied for a Level II Home Occupation Permit for a container business in the home as well as a detached accessory structure located on the property at 6131 Green Valley Rd NW.
J. Hill Container Company is a corrugated boxing business that makes and assembles cardboard partitions. The accessory structure is used for a majority of the business operations, including warehousing and manufacturing of products. Drivers are dispatched from the location for deliveries.
Staff completed an onsite inspection of the premises on April 13, 2022, where Hill gave a tour of the inside of the accessory structure used for the business. Most of the items were used for personal storage, with about 25% of the space devoted to warehousing operations for the business.
The business’ hours of operation and truck traffic hours were not included in the application. If the council decides to move forward with the request for a Home Occupation Permit in the future, the business hours will need to be established.
Hill said the business is moving from Elk River, so Ramsey staff contacted the City of Elk River about the applicant’s previous business. There were no code enforcement records, conditional use permits or home occupation permits for the business at the Elk River address. No complaints had been issued against Hill’s business.
Based on the size of the building and operation, Ramsey staff recommended the business no longer be considered a residential structure based on building code.
During the May 10 meeting when the council considered the application meeting, staff reported Hill’s business falls under the commercial building code, which means the requirements are even more rigorous. This includes providing workers with restrooms and accessible sprinklers.
The council was advised to table the action for now so that the applicant can hire an architect to do the code analysis and find out what requirements need to be met. If this is something the applicant would like to move forward with, he can re-apply in the future.
After hearing the decision at the council meeting, Hill said that he felt “shell-shocked” and that the staff’s classifying his container business as a commercial business was “news to him.”
