It’s tradition at the city of Ramsey to send off retirees with a sign made in the city’s Public Works sign shop. Kurt Ulrich jokingly said he “will finally find out what Cindi [his wife] does on Tuesday nights.”
Longtime Ramsey City Administrator Kurt Ulrich retired May 6 after nearly 15 years with the city and a career of public service.
“The City of Ramsey has provided a dynamic and motivational environment that served as a proud capstone to my 42 years as a public administrator,” Ulrich wrote in his resignation letter.
Ulrich is Ramsey’s longest-serving city administrator.
This city hosted a community retirement party for Ulrich April 28 and honored him at his last City Council meeting April 26.
“It’s been quite a ride,” Ulrich said April 26.
In his 42-year career dedicated to public service, Ulrich worked with the cities of Eagan, Oakdale, Champlin and Mounds View before working in Ramsey. He also worked at the state Department of Natural Resources for four years.
Additionally, Ulrich served on boards for the Quad Cities Communications Commission, the Rum River Arts Center, North Metro Mayor’s Association, Minnesota City and County Managers Association, among others.
“It has been my pleasure to work with dedicated officials such as yourselves,” Ulrich wrote to the City Council, “and to work together to achieve great things for the City of Ramsey.”
During Ulrich’s tenure, the city made many achievements.
They include the Armstrong interchange on Highway 10, a new public works facility, the North Star rail station and Fire Station 2.
The city also constructed the Elmcrest Park community building and the Draw Park pond and amphitheater.
Additionally, Ramsey developed an industrial park to the west of Armstrong Boulevard, and redeveloped the former City Hall site.
The city also successfully saved the Ramsey Town Center, now known as the COR, from failure.
“I have been blessed with a rich career and a bounty of friends, colleagues and acquaintances that have shared this journey,” Ulrich wrote.
As a retiree, Ulrich intends to spend more time with his family, including a grandchild to be born this summer.
He said he hopes the city carries on its mission after he is gone.
The City Council held a work session May 5 to select a new city administrator. The city attorney will start contract negotiations to fill the position. The official appointment is scheduled for May 24.
