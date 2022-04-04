The city of Ramsey approved an upgraded home occupation permit for gun sales business Peace Keepers, Inc.
Derek Trout, 6025 177th Lane NW, requested an amendment to his existing home occupation permit, which the Ramsey City Council approved 4-3, despite the Planning Commission recommending to deny the measure and numerous neighbors speaking against it. Mayor Mark Kuzma and Council Members Chris Riley and Matt Woestehoff dissented.
Trout requested the amendment to move his business into a property under 350 square feet that he built on his land.
The city granted Trout a level-one permit in 2019, which allows for online-only sales and a maximum of two business-related trips a day. Additionally, all firearms must always be secured, testing has to be done off-site and any complaints could result in revocation.
This year, Trout asked to expand to a level-two permit, which means he can conduct in-person sales, host permit-to-carry classes and hire an employee.
Under Trout’s level-two permit, he can host only one class every month with no more than six customer vehicles on the property during a training session.
“I’m trying to stay well within the perimeters of a HOP level 2 business,” Trout said.
These permit to carry classes do not involve shooting firearms. Any handling of the firearms is done at a shooting range, according to a letter submitted by Trout.
He cannot operate his business outside of the hours determined, or have more than four vehicle round trips per day.
The city found Trout was operating beyond the regulations of his level-one permit earlier this year, and was given the opportunity to correct it by either scaling back to the bounds of his level-one permit, or apply for a level-two permit, deputy city administrator Brian Hagen said.
“Typically in a code enforcement situation, if a violation is occurring, and it is something that can be corrected by obtaining a proper permit, that is an acceptable step for that property owner to take,” Hagen said.
Several neighbors attended the council meeting March 22 to express their concern regarding the home business.
Kelly Schmidt told the council she worried Trout is trying to fit a commercial business on his property.
“By the city passing this resolution, it will set the precedence of allowing this in all neighborhoods,” Schmidt said.
Mike Schmidt said he doesn’t want a business operating in his neighborhood. He expressed concern of the potential hazards operating a gun business may entail for neighbors.
“Given the inherit dangers that firearms might pose, this business requires a higher level of scrutiny,” Mike Schmidt said.
Nearby resident Mike Kemp said he has nothing against guns or their owners and owns guns himself. He’s more concerned about businesses in general within neighborhoods.
“The bottom line to me is it’s a brick-and-mortar business in a residential neighborhood,” Kemp said.
Laura Renna was also worried about people possibly breaking into the space with weapons inside. Even businesses with a lot of security, high traffic, commercial zoning and more lighting get broken into.
“No matter how many security measures he has ... you can’t control the uncontrollable,” Renna said. “You cannot control what’s coming in and stop them from doing it. If they have an ill will and want to break into that pole barn, they’re going to do it.”
Council Member Chris Riley, who voted against the permit, said he sees home occupation permits as an opportunity for someone to start a small business at home.
“It sounds like this grew out of the basement,” Riley said. “It has turned into a commercial, retail store now. I applaud the business, that’s great. I love the business idea. I just don’t think this is the right place for it. We have commercial areas where we welcome retail, and in the neighborhood I don’t think this is appropriate, having nothing to do with the nature of the business, other than the fact it’s retail in a neighborhood.”
Council Member Chelsee Howell, who voted in favor, said she considered Trout’s allotted four visits a day, compared to the level two’s limit of eight, a “gift to the neighborhood.”
Trout said he averages one order a day, so traffic shouldn’t be impacted.
“I’m not looking to be a bad neighbor,” Trout said. “I’m not looking to cause problems. I’m simply looking to have a business where I can have my friends, my family come to me if they want a firearm transferred to them, if they want to purchase something, if they want to see something before they but it.”
