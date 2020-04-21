R. L. Stevenson Elementary School Principal Daryl Vossler is retiring Wednesday, July 1, after 14 years at the school.
Vossler was a student at R. L. Stevenson Elementary School in Fridley before becoming principal.
Prior to leading R. L. Stevenson Elementary School, Vossler taught in the Stillwater School District and served as principal at Cambridge Intermediate School.
Fridley Public Schools Superintendent. Kim Hiel said the district has been lucky to have Vossler serve as one of its principals and that she has enjoyed working with him.
“As a principal, he has connected well with staff, families, and community members to prioritize the education of students,” she said in a statement. “We’re grateful for his numerous contributions to students and the district. He will be missed,”
Vossler said he has worked with a very humble staff who work tirelessly for students.
“It’s been great to witness the work they do to support our kids and the concern they have for them as people,” he said in a statement. “They go above and beyond in their jobs, and I hope that is what I have done as well. I am proud of the strong sense of community Stevenson has and how this staff comes together to support not only kids and their families, but also each other.”
Vossler said R. L. Stevenson Elementary School parents have also supported him and the staff.
“I have developed friendships in the community as they too, have supported our work with financial and material gifts,” he said. “Our Stevenson staff is so much more than the people I work with. It is my second family. They also have been so supportive of me personally and professionally.”
Vossler is looking forward to spending more time with his family, traveling and seeing what the next chapter brings.
“I will miss my students,” he said, adding that teaching young children is the reason he decided to make a career change to education. “When students are at the center of what you do, it is not hard to find the motivation to work hard, give it your all, and along the way, create some memorable educational opportunities and experiences for students.”
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
