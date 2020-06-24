Authorities responded to a fire and stand-off situation in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard Northwest in the city of Andover the morning of Wednesday, June 24.
The public is advised to stay away for safety, and the road is closed between University and Prairie Road, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated.
