The artwork of Montana Becker is now on display at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka throughout April. 

 Images courtesy of Rumriver Art Center

A new gallery is now open at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka throughout the month of April, as Montana Becker’s “Prone to Wander” is on display. The exhibit is in the 21 Step Gallery, 2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 201. There is a meet-the-artist event on Saturday, April 8, from 12:15-1:30 p.m., where attendees can meet Becker and learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her artwork.

Becker is a Minnesota native who grew up on a cattle farm in Princeton. Becker attended the University of Minnesota, Morris, where she received her B.A. in studio art and political science in May 2020. While studying at UMM, Becker developed an interest in landscape, and she began to test the boundaries of objectivity and abstraction. She works primarily in oil paint, but also in watercolor and some drawing media. Today, Becker’s work focuses primarily on unpacking landscape as an abstract concept. While some of her work remains objective, much of her current body of work is abstract or nonobjective.

