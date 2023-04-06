A new gallery is now open at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka throughout the month of April, as Montana Becker’s “Prone to Wander” is on display. The exhibit is in the 21 Step Gallery, 2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 201. There is a meet-the-artist event on Saturday, April 8, from 12:15-1:30 p.m., where attendees can meet Becker and learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her artwork.
Becker is a Minnesota native who grew up on a cattle farm in Princeton. Becker attended the University of Minnesota, Morris, where she received her B.A. in studio art and political science in May 2020. While studying at UMM, Becker developed an interest in landscape, and she began to test the boundaries of objectivity and abstraction. She works primarily in oil paint, but also in watercolor and some drawing media. Today, Becker’s work focuses primarily on unpacking landscape as an abstract concept. While some of her work remains objective, much of her current body of work is abstract or nonobjective.
The exhibition “Prone to Wander” confronts the viewer with a series of abstract paintings which examine the spiritual nature of the human soul. Becker utilizes the media of oil paint to express her own spiritual struggles, while also making observations about the relationship between God and man. Becker addresses issues of personal/spiritual identity by examining the sources which degrade, alter, or strengthen her own self-worth. She presents a personal narrative which compels the viewer to evaluate and confront their own identity. Her mission in making artwork is to communicate her own journey, while also creating work that is relatable for her viewer.
“The way in which we experience the world chains us together and enables us to share with one another,” Becker said. “This is, I believe, the power and the purpose behind my work.”
“Prone to Wander” will remain in the 21 Step Gallery through April 30. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and select Saturdays. For more information, visit rumriverart.com/21-step-gallery.
