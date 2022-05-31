Two-year contracts with the unions representing police officers and full-time firefighters were unanimously approved by the Coon Rapids City Council May 17.
Members of the police bargaining unit, Law Enforcement Labor Services, Local 207, and firefighters represented by the International Association of Firefighters Union, Local 1935, ratified the agreements earlier in the month.
Under both contracts, which run from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023, police officers and firefighters will get 3% cost of living pay increases in each year, retroactive to Jan. 1.
This mirrors pay raises offered to other labor unions and non-union city employees, according to Lorie Roth, assistant city manager and human resources manager.
But the police contract also calls for officers to receive 85 cents an hour market adjustment in both 2022 and 2023.
While some cities have offered hiring bonuses in the thousands of dollars to recruit new officers, the city wanted to recognize the work that its officers do on an ongoing basis, said City Manager Matt Stemwedel.
However, newly-hired officers coming from other law enforcement agencies are offered incentives in the contract in terms of starting pay being higher than for a recruit starting his first police job, he said.
In addition, a provision in the contract has flexibility in terms of vacation time for new officers arriving from other law enforcement agencies. “They won’t start from scratch,” Stemwedel said.
The contract wage schedule includes three annual step increases over and above cost of living raises. For example, in 2023, annual pay will range from $71,995.87 for a newly-hired officer to $97,659.47 for an officer going into his or her fourth year with the department.
Under the agreement, increases over base pay are awarded to officers assigned as detectives, school liaison officers, K-9 officers, drug task force or community policing and problem-solving positions, as well as field training officers.
Longevity is also rewarded. After eight years of continuous employment, officers will earn 5 percent more than their base pay per month, 7.5 percent after 12 years and 10 percent after 16 years, according to the agreement.
The agreement covers patrol officers, K-9 unit, detectives and school liaison officers. Sergeants have a separate bargaining unit, while the three captains and the police chief are not union employees, Stemwedel said.
Council Member Kari Rehrauer thanked the city and law enforcement for the work they had done to reach the agreement, which will help recruit and retain officers, she said. “I appreciate their service,” Rehrauer said.
According to Council Member Brad Johnson, the incentives and vacation flexibility for experienced officers hired from other agencies are examples of the city thinking outside the box to attract and retain officers.
The firefighters’ contract was settled after each side met with a mediator from the state Bureau of Mediation Services, Roth told the council.
Like the police agreement, there are three annual step increases in addition to cost of living raises, which result in a starting firefighter earning $61,539.67 in 2023 with a firefighter in his or her fourth year with the department getting $87,922.64.
According to Roth, the contract calls for an increase in the captains’ pay from 7.5 percent to 10 percent above the top firefighter figure “to better reflect pay of external market comparable positions and that of positions within the firefighter union.”
The agreement also includes the same longevity pay raises as the police contract as well as increases in pay for promotional positions such as fire inspector, fire prevention specialist, fire marshal, battalion chiefs, captains, chemical assessment team, county fire investigation team and specialized rescue team.
The fire chief and assistant chief are non-union city employees.
“I appreciate the firefighters very much,” Rehrauer said.
Money has been included in the city’s 2022 budget to cover the cost of the two contracts, according to Stemwedel.
