A fresh start for Taco Bell is headed Anoka’s way.
The Anoka City Council April 18 unanimously approved the site plan for a Border Foods’ rebuild of the Taco Bell restaurant at 647 West Main St.
Border Foods plans to remove the existing building, which was constructed in the 1980s, make site improvements and put up a new restaurant to incorporate Taco Bell’s latest design model and branding, according to a report by City Planner Clark Palmer.
The site plan meets all city regulations and was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission earlier this month.
The restaurant will have 40 seats in its dining area, a grab-and-go mobile order pickup station, digital order kiosks and a traditional front counter.
The restaurant will also upgrade to add a second drive-thru lane to increase speed and efficiency.
The parking area will be reconfigured with additional green space, shrubs and perennial plantings.
Palmer noted the restaurant’s garbage storage area will be inside the new building, rather than the current screened area in the parking lot.
Councilmember Brian Wesp noted this is good timing for the restaurant upgrade, which coincides with the Highway 10 improvements now underway.
“I think it’s going to be a nice refreshment of the property as it is now,” Wesp said.
Councilmember Elizabeth Barnett agreed.
“I think the changes look amazing,” she said. “Thank you for reinvesting in the city of Anoka.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.