$5 Pizza in Blaine had a fire Feb. 17 that did considerable damage inside the building.
At 8:46 p.m., Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View firefighters were dispatched to $5 Dollar Pizza, located at 10529 University Ave. NE in Blaine, on a report the store was on fire and flames were visible. The store was open when the fire occurred and was occupied by employees.
According to SBM Fire Chief Charlie Smith, firefighters reported upon arrival that smoke was visible from the front door and the building was being evacuated. When SBM Ladder 1 arrived at the scene, its crew immediately advanced a hose line from Ladder 1 through the front door of the store. Ladder 1 crew then advanced to the rear of the store and quickly knocked down the fire.
Other crews responding from SBM Stations 1, 2 and 3 established a water supply, advanced backup hose lines, checked the adjacent business for extension and performed overhaul and ventilation, Smith reported.
A total 27 firefighters staffing four engines, two ladder trucks and multiple support vehicles responded to the incident.
There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
A+ Coin Wash and the Tobacco & Vape Center, which are adjacent to $5 Pizza, did not suffer any fire damage, but the latter did have some light smoke present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.