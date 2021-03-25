A little luck o’ the Irish came to Columbia Heights Saturday, March 20, for the 53rd annual Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade that relocated to the city.
The 2020 parade was moved to Columbia Heights because of local COVID-19 regulations and safety concerns surrounding the Derek Chauvin trial.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held a little differently this year. Attendees were required to sign up for 30 minute slots. Half a dozen vehicles checked in outside Murzyn Hall during their 30 minute time slot in the afternoon. Next they were ushered to Jefferson Street Northeast, in the middle of Huset Park, where they could stay in their vehicles and the watch entertainment or get out and walk around with the small crowd.
The event included Irish royalty, a bagpiper, Irish dancers, superheroes, Star Wars characters, kite flying, free gift bags for kids and free commemorative buttons and face masks for everyone.
The event is hosted every year by the Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association, which is spearheaded by husband-wife duo Sean and Judith Clerkin, of Columbia Heights.
Funds were raised for the American Diabetes Association’s Camp Needlepoint, located in Hudson, Wisconsin. The camp serves more than 400 children with type 1 diabetes.
To learn more about the American Diabetes Association, sign up for a camp or donate, visit diabetes.org.
To learn more about the annual Minneapolis St. Patrick Day Parade, visit mplsstpats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.