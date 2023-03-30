Rumriver Art Center will present a new gallery show “Photography and Pots” throughout April.
The show’s opening will take place in the Jan Johansen Gallery, 2665 Fourth Ave, Suite 103A, Anoka, on Saturday, April 1, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the photographs and pottery of Glenn Allenspach.
Allenspach will also be hosting an artist talk on Thursday, April 6, from 6:30-8 p.m., and a meet the artist on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon where attendees can meet Allenspach and learn about him as an artist and the creative process he uses in creating his artwork.
Allenspach is a lifelong learner, he said, who spent most of his adult life involved with the art, craft and business of photography. He was a self-taught photographer for years, until he decided to return to school to freshen up his ideas and approach to the camera. He wound up at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, where he chose to major in Studio Arts.
Still following the photography track, Allenspach signed up for a basic wheel throwing course. The fuse was lit, and he began concentrating on pottery, while continuing to pursue photography. On one hand, wheel throwing, hand building, clay and glaze formulation, and kiln construction. On the other, the fine black and white print, and alternative photo processes and methods. Both mixed in with a healthy dose of art history, especially ceramics of China, Korea and Japan.
“I take a simple approach to both photography and pottery,” Allenspach said. “Photographs that speak most directly to me show a clear, straightforward look at the world. The land, the people and nature are my subjects. The beauty of light and shadow at certain times of the day and year, or the connection between people, animals, and their surroundings provide little windows of time and space to contemplate.
“Simple wheel thrown pots, crafted with an eye toward shape, size, balance and utility inform my pottery work. Yes, I collect and use the work of other potters as well as my own and hope that some in my audience in turn collect my pots. It’s an ongoing conversation about home, the comfort of a quiet (or lively) dinner with friends and family, and just surrounding yourself with things for the joy and beauty of the making and the using.”
“Photography and Pots” will be in the Jan Johansen Gallery April 1-30. Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and select Saturdays. Check out rumriverart.com/calendar/gallery/ for updates.
