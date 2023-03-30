Glenn Allenspach Gallery Flyer - 1

Photography and pottery by artist Glenn Allenspach will be on display at Rumriver Art Center beginning April 1.

Images courtesy of Rumriver Art Center

 Larry Weinberg

Rumriver Art Center will present a new gallery show “Photography and Pots” throughout April.

The show’s opening will take place in the Jan Johansen Gallery, 2665 Fourth Ave, Suite 103A, Anoka, on Saturday, April 1, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the photographs and pottery of Glenn Allenspach.

