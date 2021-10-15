The Minnesota pheasant hunting season opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Hunters should check regulations before they head out into the field. Hunters ages 16-64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp to hunt pheasants in Minnesota, and all pheasant hunters must wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink. Bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map and more information are available on the DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us.
Statewide youth deer season returns Oct. 21-24
Minnesota’s youth deer season will continue statewide for its third year, starting Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.
To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license. Participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit, so parents should obtain a regular deer hunting license for the youth who will be hunting.
An adult parent, guardian, or mentor must accompany youth ages 10-13. All youth hunters and mentors must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have the corresponding license. Complete youth season details are available on the DNR youth deer hunting page.
Early antlerless-only deer season is Oct. 21-24
Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has expanded the early antlerless deer season to include more deer permit areas in central and southeastern Minnesota. The season increases opportunities for hunters in areas where deer populations are above population goals or where there is an increased risk of CWD spreading.
Permit areas open during the hunt are 213, 214, 215, 221, 227, 236, 277, 341, 342, 343, 604, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 655 and 701. The DNR offers this opportunity to hunters in an effort to manage local deer herds. Hunters need at least one early antlerless permit to participate and the limit is five deer, which is in addition to the statewide bag limit. Hunters can use additional permits to tag additional deer, and must purchase them before hunting. Deer hunting regulations are available on the DNR early antlerless hunt page.
