An adult man was killed Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, after being struck by a semi-truck while attempting to cross a street in Fridley, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
At 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, the Fridley Police and Fire departments and Allina EMS responded to a report of a crash involving a semi-truck and pedestrian on old Central Avenue NE near 72nd Avenue NE in Fridley.
According to the Sheriff's Office, early indications show that an adult male driving a semi-truck was traveling northbound on old Central Avenue NE and attempting to turn westbound onto 72nd Avenue NE, when an adult male pedestrian attempting to cross was hit by the truck.
Allina EMS administered life saving measures to the adult male pedestrian, and he was transported via ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, in Minneapolis, where he was declared dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The adult male semi-truck driver was not injured.
This incident is under investigation by the Fridley Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Office.
