ARTS Lyric Arts Our Town (Marla Klein).jpg

Lyric Arts brings the classic “Our Town” to its Main Street Stage in Anoka June 2-25.

 Photo by Marla Klein

Lyric Arts brings the classic, Pulitzer-prize winning play “Our Town” to the Main Street Stage in Anoka June 2-25.

Written by Thornton Wilder in 1938, the play earned instant acclaim when it debuted on Broadway. A simple story set in the fictional town of Grover’s Corners in the early 1900s, “Our Town” is, at its heart, about the joys and tragedies of life.

