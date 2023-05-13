Lyric Arts brings the classic, Pulitzer-prize winning play “Our Town” to the Main Street Stage in Anoka June 2-25.
Written by Thornton Wilder in 1938, the play earned instant acclaim when it debuted on Broadway. A simple story set in the fictional town of Grover’s Corners in the early 1900s, “Our Town” is, at its heart, about the joys and tragedies of life.
With intricate staging, stunning musical scores written specifically for this production, and a thought-provoking plot, “Our Town” boldly asks the question: “Do any human beings ever realize life as they live it? Every, every minute?”
Scott Ford is back once again to direct this beautiful piece of American theater after directing “Lumberjacks in Love” for Lyric Arts in September.
But this isn’t going to be your “typical” production of “Our Town,” claims Ford.
“The classic American masterpiece is seen by some as a sweet and nostalgic look back to a simpler time,” Ford said. “We plan to shatter such assumptions.”
Including the addition of a choreographer and composer to the directing team, Ford is excited about how this show will look and believes a show like “Our Town” is needed now more than ever.
“This play is as relevant now as it was when our grandparents enjoyed it. We are stuck in an age where our neighbors are increasingly polarized and distrustful. And over the last decade, the frequency with which we look each other in the eye, shake hands, hug and share the same air has been increasingly supplanted by us carrying around our screens, striving to connect via bytes and bits, and curating our sense of self to broadcast to others. All of these crippling disconnects make ‘Our Town’ more meaningful than ever. It tells us that in an age of division and individuality, we can still be bound by our common struggles and the frailty of being alive. It tells us to stop and look at those around us with gratitude and awe.”
