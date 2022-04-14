County redistricting is the next step following the new congressional, legislative and municipal maps that were drawn earlier this year following the release of 2020 census data. Deadline for completion is April 26. The Anoka County Board will have a special meeting on April 26 to announce their redistricting plan.
The Board held a workshop on April 12 to discuss draft maps prepared by County staff. No public input was sought by the Board in developing draft maps, and the process for their development was not a matter of public record.
Despite the Board’s not seeking public input, the League of Women Voters ABC (Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids Area) prepared their own draft maps to propose to the Anoka County Board. These were submitted to the board chair and county administrator on April 9 via email. At the April 12 workshop, the commissioners did not fully review the draft maps that LWV ABC had provided to them. Nor was any opportunity allowed for the LWV ABC members present at that meeting to present the maps to the commissioners at this work session.
The LWV ABC plan provides a new outlook recognizing the differences in communities and combines communities of interest. A new plan is superior to modifying the current plan at its edges. Decades of slightly modifying commissioner districts have overly divided cities and eroded communities of interest.
The LWV ABC Redistricting Committee engaged in a rigorous process with strong membership support. LWV ABC members reside in all areas of the county. We think our thoughtful, sensible plan serves our county residents well, whether they reside in a large city, river city or rural area. For this reason, the County Board should give a careful review to our draft maps. The maps, supporting data, and submittal letter to the County Board can be reviewed on the LWV ABC blog at: : https://www.lwvumrr.org/lwv-abc-blog/lwv-abc-drafts-anoka-county-commissioner-redistricting-maps
