Any time something gets massively popular in a short amount of time, I am skeptical.
Sometimes I’ll purposefully ignore it for a while to see if the trend sticks around, and other times I have no idea what anyone is referring to.
Don’t get me wrong, I love a good trend, whether it’s a new internet meme, a song everyone is seemingly listening to or a game people cannot stop talking about.
The newest internet craze seems to be Wordle, a daily word game in which users have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.
The game, created by a man who wanted to invent a new word game for his spouse, came out of nowhere earlier this year. All of a sudden I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing tweets about Wordle, complete with rows of black, green and yellow boxes and a score out of six.
Sometimes I put off listening to a new song or looking up the origins of a new meme, but I will never pass up the opportunity to play a new word game. I religiously play the New York Times crossword, but I’m very bad at it as the week goes on and the puzzles grow more difficult.
I have mastered Wordle, however.
Players all have their own strategies, whether it’s a go-to first guess or guessing a “sacrifice” word with a lot of the remaining possible letters when you’re low on remaining guesses.
Not to brag, but I’ve won 94% of the 63 games I’ve played.
My own Wordle obsession has derailed a bit into other Wordle-esque games, like Dordle, where users try to guess two words at the same time, or Quordle, where users guess four.
There’s also Heardle (guessing a song), Factle (guessing the order of a top 5 list) and Worldle (guessing a country based on its shape). And those are just the ones I play.
Users follow an unspoken rule of Wordle: Don’t spoil it for everybody else. The word of the day is the same for everyone, so players shouldn’t talk about the answer until the day is over, or at least until they know their friends have played.
My boyfriend and I send each other our Wordle scores every morning without fail. (I usually guess it in fewer tries than he does, not that I’m keeping track.)
I love Wordle because it’s a game most English-speaking people can play. Occasionally the designated word is one I haven’t heard of. There was a week after the New York Times purchased the game where, I swear, the puzzles became much harder.
A common starting word is “adieu,” to get most of the vowels out of the way. I’ve found the vowels don’t always help me. For some reason, consonants are easier for me.
I have a few starter words I use, like “peach” and “train.” Sometimes I switch it up, but I try to keep some of the common letters from the “Wheel of Fortune” final puzzle round: RSTLNE.
I’ve also found that sometimes having no strategy can be the best strategy. Maybe it’s best to not overthink it. It’s just a bunch of five-letter words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.