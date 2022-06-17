Hello Anoka County! I am the new Managing Editor of the Anoka County Union Herald and Life newspapers.
Most recently, I worked as the managing editor of the Stillwater Gazette in the St. Croix Valley. While I loved the slow-moving river on the Wisconsin-Minnesota Border with the beautiful Historic Lift Bridge connecting the two states, Anoka County and Coon Rapids are closer to home, and I am excited for greater responsibility in taking on two newspapers in an interesting new location.
I am in good company with my transition, as former ABC Newspapers Managing Editor Jonathan Young made the same move from the Stillwater Gazette to the Anoka County Union Herald and the Life and, under the same company umbrella of APG ECM. I started with the ABC Newspapers on Memorial Day, and if you were paying attention, you may have noticed my byline on photos and articles starting in the June 3 edition of the Union Herald from the Anoka American Legion.
A few astute readers have noticed our updated masthead and have already reached out to me. I welcome the interaction, with both positive and constructive feedback.
As for my journalism career beginning, I started as a reporter for the Lebanon Express, a small weekly newspaper in Oregon after I earned my journalism degree from the University of Oregon in 2011. In Lebanon, I covered everything from the controversies on city council to what school board members thought was best for the students — and sometimes even reported on a nonprofit’s bake sale or the local middle school’s production of “Shrek, The Musical.”
I took the reins of the Express in 2014 when I was promoted to managing editor. As editor, I put an emphasis on online content and engaging readers on social media. I kept building on the Express’ legacy until 2018 when I moved on to a larger publication as a reporter for The Outlook, a twice-weekly newspaper in the Portland, Oregon metro.
Managing the Stillwater paper was a similar situation to what I was covering at the weekly papers in Oregon. My Adams Publishing Group journey started in eastern Tennessee in 2019 as a reporter for the Daily Times, a daily newspaper in Blount County as the crime and courts reporter. This role was quite a bit different from my others as I spent time out of the office sitting (mostly waiting) in a courtroom and covering breaking news at a dizzying pace
I moved to Tennessee after Oregon because I followed my smart and talented wife when she found a great postdoctoral fellowship at The University of Tennessee Center of Excellence for Children in State Custody after earning her Ph.D. from the University of Oregon in 2019.
We moved to Minnesota to start a family in my wife’s home state in summer 2020, and was fortunate enough to stay with APG in Stillwater and she found a great fit as a pediatric psychologist in Minnesota.
After moving to Minnesota, my wife had a baby in early 2021, and I am the happiest I’ve ever been with our wonderful family. Our little one is a sweet, silly and happy toddler. I couldn’t ask for a better kiddo. With our baby now one year old, she is working on walking and talking.
Being a parent of a young child pretty much takes up any free time I have outside of work; however, I did find a way to use my guitar hobby as I play a tune for my daughter every night before she goes to bed. I am lucky enough to have made my other hobby into my career, as I have always been fond of writing. I really wasn’t looking to make the move from Stillwater to Anoka County, but when the former managing editor announced he was leaving, it was hard not to think about making the same leap he did. After thinking about it — and talking to him at length about this position — this is a wonderful opportunity and I look forward to learning more about the Anoka County community.
