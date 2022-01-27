Its value goes down with every passing year. It hardly gets carried around anymore. It’s not even as shiny as its smaller coin counterpart.
And it may have just decided this year’s Super Bowl champion.
It’s hard to put an exact dollar amount on the value of the standard American quarter — I mean, I guess you could just say 25 cents.
But when it comes to football, it can impact strategy in a moderate way — whether a team gets the ball to start the first or second half — or in a season-altering way — which team has a chance to take the field first in overtime and never have to give their opponent a chance.
One of the greatest NFL playoff games ever went to overtime Sunday, with a fast-hitting sequence of big plays and late score changes to end regulation. After the dramatic flurry, Kansas City won the overtime coin flip, and soon after, the instant classic with a quick touchdown. For many (outside of Kansas City), the ending rang a little hollow. Buffalo’s quarterback threw for over 600 yards and nine touchdown passes in two playoff games, yet a failed guess on a coin flip kept him from seeing the field again. Teams that have won the opening coin toss have now won 10 of 11 playoff games in the current system.
At some point, likely soon, this will lead to a rule change that will someday doom the Vikings, losers of coin flips and glory in the 1998 and 2009 NFC Championship games.
The ending sparked anew a debate on overtime rules in the NFL, and brought to mind some of the other quirky machinations thought up to resolve other sports’ ties.
Basketball overtime starts with a jump ball. Maybe it’s just me, who was always one of the shortest on the court, but it seems to be a little odd in rewarding whichever team has the tallest player who can jump a bit, but it is a fairly benign way to start overtimes with a few dozen alternating possessions (except in high school overtimes with no shot clocks, but that’s a topic for another day).
Major League Baseball introduced a runner at second base at the start of extra innings two years ago, a rule that was such a hit that it’s already being scrapped in 2022.
The NHL shifts from 5-on-5 through regulation to a frenetic 3-on-3 for five minutes, which is wildly entertaining yet a radical difference than the standard action. If that can’t decide it, it goes to a shootout, but still awards a point in the standings to the losing team. Make sense?
At the end of the day, someone or something needs to be blamed when our favorite team doesn’t advance, and if an official, coach or random player can’t be singled out, a coin certainly can. Never mind the hundred or so plays that occurred that could have led to a different result in regulation.
I don’t have the answer, but I do know it’s not a coin toss. Give the ball to the higher seed. Give it to the team that has never won a championship. Have the two head coaches arm wrestle.
Whatever it is, it’s 2022: if a quarter can’t even buy a pack of gum anymore, it shouldn’t keep my favorite team out of the Super Bowl.
