Much has been written and tweeted lately about the uncertainty of our elections, how to treat the pandemic, restructure law enforcement, fix the economy, spend half of the state’s $8 billion surplus on repairing societal ailments or give it back to the already wealthy.
Even in this newspaper (in the letters to editor section) we are still debating what the true basis of Christianity is.
Uncertainty appears to be everywhere, even though our republic is nearly 250 years old, and major religions have been around for centuries.
Many of our politicians wobble and dilly-dally over all of the above. Not Representatives Zack Stephenson, nor Jerry Newton; nor Senator John Hoffman. Clearly, their weekly legislative summaries declare exactly where they stand. Senator Jim Abeler?…not so much. His waffling is historic. His challenger this year, Kari Rehrauer, is a far better choice.
As a physicist, I can tell you that for decades now the quest for a quantum theory of gravity has fallen short of success, due to major uncertainties. Human observers can witness an artificial reality that gives the impression of events happening in space and time, while the true, inaccessible reality escapes them.
In a crude way this view echoes that of Parmenides, the ancient Greek philosopher – circa 475 BC – who taught that all change is an illusion. Our senses show us the “way of seeming.”
Parmenides declared that only logic and reason can reveal “the way of truth.” Even 2,500 years ago people knew that rigorous deductive reasoning — and relying on it even when it led to conclusions that defied sensory experience — was clearly the best way of thinking about everything.
Why is it that some elected politicians act only according to their way of seeming to view their wishful reality, and not use logic and deductive reasoning to solve Minnesota’s serious inequities?
We shouldn’t fool ourselves into mistaking the world as we experience it, or wish it was, for the world as it really is.
This November, let’s vote out the weak-minded and uncertain wobblers, and put people in office who demonstrate how to think logically and decide deductively.
