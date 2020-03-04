To the editor:
The issue of dependence on energy sources outside the United State has changed greatly since the Arab oil embargo in 1973. I remember driving around many times looking for a gas station that was open to get gas for my car. Many of the people who now are bill-paying adults have never experienced the situation of an energy crisis that the United States endured in the ‘70s and ‘80s. If they did, their thinking on properly using our natural resources would be different. Instead the youth of our country are polluted and brainwashed by the liberal left and the colleges to believe fossil fuel is “evil.” There is no commonsense management of our natural resources coming from the radical environmentalists. Of course they themselves want to have cheap energy. Also there are many people who have been brainwashed into believing the world will end soon due to climate change.
A lot has been done with energy use since the ‘70s. Our relatively lower oil consumption, new ways of extracting energy with better environmental protection and the free market are the main reasons. Recently the elimination of some of the ridiculous regulations for coal, gas and oil development have also helped. The filtering on emissions for processing and using fossil fuels has greatly improved. There also have been advancement on the use of renewable resources that have helped.
I am all for wind, solar and other renewable including nuclear, but it has to be competitive. Nuclear power is the best answer to beat the fossil cost, but our country’s culture is just too paranoid.
Xcel Energy, a local utility that provides both natural gas and electrical service, indicated to me that natural gas is a cheaper way to heat home than electricity.
When a renewable resource proves it is the most cost effective energy available, the free market will promote it and the consumer will buy it. At the end most consumers are going to select the energy source that gives them the most BTUH (a unit of heat) per penny cost.
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.