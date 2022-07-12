To the editor:

A cult is taking over in America they drank the poison and believe the lie about the election. Women’s rights were taken away and by whom? They want to punish women, let’s talk about punishing men.

Gun’s don’t kill. Crazy stuff like this, what happened to common sense?

Gay marriage may be in trouble. Didn’t God say love everyone.

He didn’t say love everyone — except for…

We know the party that drank the poison. Not only are they drinking it they’re gulping it.

JoAnn Dahler

Blaine

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.