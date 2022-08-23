To the editor:

Recently I received a flyer from a candidate with whom I was unfamiliar, so I went to her website to learn more. The candidate, Betsy O’Berry, had a website with almost no information on where she stands on the significant issues people care about. She did, however, have a picture of an American flag and comments about pursuing the American Dream.

