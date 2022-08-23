Recently I received a flyer from a candidate with whom I was unfamiliar, so I went to her website to learn more. The candidate, Betsy O’Berry, had a website with almost no information on where she stands on the significant issues people care about. She did, however, have a picture of an American flag and comments about pursuing the American Dream.
Why would a candidate who wishes to earn my vote not provide sufficient information so I can assess her as a candidate? I had to do some digging but I found that Betsy is a Democrat (DFL) candidate running for House District 31A which covers the city of Ramsey and the western half of Andover. She serves in DFL party leadership as a Director in District 31A.
So what does this tell me? It tells me that she is a party activist and as such she is likely a hardcore liberal Democrat running in a mostly conservative district. Maybe this is why she is not forthcoming on her views. This is confirmed by the list of endorsements she recently added to her website.
Does Betsy’s American Dream include going after our 2nd Amendment rights? The DFL is laser-focused on this in spite of the fact that taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens will not address the criminal use of guns; nor will it address the mental health crisis that precipitates many of the mass shootings we’ve seen in recent years.
Possibly her dream includes defunding the police? Maybe it includes “keeping our communities safe” by creating a revolving door for career-criminals like the policies of DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison? Does it include going after people of faith for their sincerely held beliefs, or indoctrinating young children into extreme gender ideology?
I don’t know what Betsy stands for, but I think the voters in Ramsey and Andover deserve to know.
