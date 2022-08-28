As a citizen who is concerned about global affairs I care about diplomacy with Iran because we cannot afford another war.
With tensions high across the globe, a commitment to diplomacy and peace is urgently needed. That’s why I’m eager to see the United States return to the Iran nuclear deal. Right now, crises including COVID, war in Ukraine, and global inflation are raging, and the last thing the world needs is another bloody, costly war. A new deal will improve U.S. and global security by putting Iran’s nuclear program back in a box.
Indeed, it is the only way to stop Iran’s nuclear advancements. Today, people in Iran continue to suffer under incredible sanctions during a global pandemic for the actions of a government they have little say in. Congress can make or break diplomatic progress – either by ratcheting up tensions or curtailing hostilities by urging the President to re-enter the deal ASAP.
Rejoining the deal would be a clear demonstration that the United States is ready to turn away from the foreign policy failures of the past and is instead committed to rebuilding its credibility on the global stage. It would show that we are still capable of solving pressing global challenges through diplomacy.
Never before has that been more urgent. The membership of Congress including Senators Klobuchar and Smith as well as Representative Omar, can open the path to restoring the deal by rejecting legislation that would increase the chance for war and telling the President loud and clear that, if he moves to re-enter the deal, Congress will have his back.
