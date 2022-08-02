To the editor:
I am writing in support of two candidates for Blaine City Council’s Ward 1. Lori Saroya is running for the two-year seat and Scott Rosochacki is running for the four-year seat.
I am supporting them because of one simple question I’ve been asking myself: Is Blaine truly better off than it was ten years ago? Should I continue to support past leadership that insists on running once more despite decades on the council? The answer is simple: No. Our roads are still in dire straits, we’ve got an epidemic of suicide among our young people, and I don’t feel my voice is heard in City Hall, despite my tax dollars flowing to it. While some parts of Blaine receive attention (primarily those centered around the avenues where the players of the 3M Open play), not all of our residents are receiving the same treatment.
Lori is a law school graduate and she’s spent nearly two decades in the nonprofit sector advocating for those who have been left behind. Scott is a Navy veteran with a master’s degree. Both candi-dates are incredibly educated, and both have proven that the care about our community and have fought to make our country a better, safer place to live.
Lori and her husband are raising their three children in Blaine, and Scott and his fiancé picked Blaine to settle because of who we are in Blaine and our sense of community.
Lori and Scott will collaborate and they won’t allow infrastructure and Highway 65 improvements continually be kicked down the road. Scott and Lori understand we can’t afford one more lost life in our hearts, one more hour stuck in traffic away from our families, or one more flat tire bruising our bank account. Blaine is increasingly diverse, not only culturally but economically, and Lori and Scott understand and listen to people of all backgrounds and will represent them well.
I’m ready for real change. I urge you to vote in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Lori Saroya and Scott Rosochacki.
Brandon Taitt
Blaine
