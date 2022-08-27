State Senate Candidate Kari Rehrauer is driven to improve public education, and we need that in Minnesota. This effort is long overdue; she is running against a former legislator whose efforts never were directed at overcoming Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s massive cuts to our schools.
A current Coon Rapids City Councilmember, Rehrauer is now seeking the Senate District 35 seat in the Minnesota Senate against Jim Abeler. She would bring a wealth of needed experience to the Legislature.
Kari will work tirelessly to end the chronic, 20-year underfunding of the systems we rely on daily, from not only our schools, but our health care systems and our transportation infrastructure. She also vows, in this current divisive political arena, to bring compassion back. She will center us back on a collective humanity.
To me, the role of a public servant is to better the lives of all of their constituents, to truly care about the people they serve. That’s why I am voting for Kari on Nov. 8.
I’ve read Kari’s guest editorial in MinnPost published March 14. She wrote that during the past two decades, funding for schools has shifted away from state funding towards more local property taxes. Not only is this not equitable, it is unsustainable. Rehrauer has seen firsthand the devastation from chronic underfunding of education since 2003. Her own class sizes went from an average of 28 to 35 for middle school science classes. Special education caseloads and counselor to student ratios are unsustainable and our kids are falling through the cracks.
Every Minnesota child deserves a free, equitable and quality public education. We value education in Minnesota, and it is time the state gets back to a sustainable funding structure for our public schools. That’s a primary reason that Kari is running for office: to correct these funding inequities that are creating school districts that are divided into the haves and the have-nots.
It’s time for a new state senator in Anoka and Coon Rapids!
Chris McArdle
Anoka
Editor’s note: This letter was written by Anoka United Church of Christ Rev. Chris McArdle.
