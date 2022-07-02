To the editor:

1. The Constitution only grants me the same rights that people had in 1789.

2. Other rights, such as privacy, depend on the current views of a majority of voters in the state I reside in.

3. We need multiple justices because just “following the facts and the law” can result in multiple conclusions.

4. Misleading senators does not violate judicial ethics.

5. A seat on the Supreme Court is not property, therefore receiving a stolen seat does not violate judicial ethics.

6. The Pope is infallible, but previous Supreme Courts are not.

7. In the scales of justice, 3 ounces balances 110 lbs.

8. “Stare Decisis” is Latin for “written in the sand”.

9. The words “well-regulated militia” was a typo, or rather a quill penno, and should be ignored.

10. Five judges can elect a president.

John LaBreche

Fridley

