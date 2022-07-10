It was amazing, but predictable concerning the “Left’s” and most Democrats response to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The left immediately portrayed the ruling as a law across the nation, which is not true.
This ruling gave the abortion decision to the states. It is shocking to me that a group of people, mostly single young women going ballistic against people who respect the life of a human being in the womb. There is definitely a demonic factor working in these radical woman.
The original ruling in 1973 was determined by the Supreme Court and I did not see the Dems protest that move. Also it’s a fact that the right for an abortion is not in the Constitution.
From my point of view common sense needs to be paramount. If a woman is pregnant the first question is how did that happen? I am excluding rape and incest. If it was consensual, then the mom and dad have to protect that life and be responsible.
Then there is a strange position that the left takes that claim the conception is not a human being. If a woman goes to a doctor and the doctor says, yes that is a baby and the doctor tells the parents, if you take care of yourself in 9 months that human being will come out and be a human being outside. A simple truth.
I believe that most pro-abortionists know that they are committing murder, but their dark side has convinced them, via self-pride that they should be able to terminate a life for any reason. Woman and men do not have the right to abuse their body or kill a human inside a women’s body.
God gave us our bodies so our “rights” are limited.
