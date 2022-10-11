In the summer of 2021 the (now former) MN State Republican Party Chair lost her position--in part--due to her “alleged” association with a donor “friend” who was (at that time) “charged” with a sex trafficking crime. She was forced to step down by her own party.
Also last summer, Democrat MN State Auditor, Julie Blaha, and Democrat Senate Minority Leader, Melisa Lopez Franzen, were involved in a roll-over car accident after leaving Farmfest. Although Blaha was only issued a citation for “failing to yield,” it seems to me some questions still remain unanswered.
An article published by this newspaper on April 26, 2022 regarding this incident states: “Morgan Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Blomeke found the White Claw can after Lopez Franzen asked that her backpack be retrieved from the car. When he went to pick up the backpack which was found behind the driver’s seat, a can of White Claw “came out with it and spilled all over the backpack and himself,” according to the report by Trooper Matthew Gleisner.” This same article would have you believe (according to Marc Kimball from the DFL Party Caucus) that it was “confusion by law enforcement about which can spilled.” Even Blaha herself in a statement on her Face-book page blamed the errors in initial reports on “confusion by first responders.” Really? Give me a break!
Do I detect a double-standard here? Had this been a Republican leader, the Democrats would have been all over it.
If this isn’t a good enough reason to vote Blaha out of the State Auditor office, how about the Minnesota financial scandals under her watch that have been reported: Daycare fraud ($100 million), Feeding Our Future child food program ($200 million and counting), and the infamous Met Council cost overruns ($1 billion). It’s not who you audit, it’s who you don’t audit that should raise red flags.
This is not the “Trustworthy” behavior of a Statewide Public Official which is expected by voters. Minnesotans deserve much better!
