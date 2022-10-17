Although I don’t proclaim to understand everything in our nation’s Constitution, I do believe in and support its words and protections.
I believe in: equal rights for all people regardless of any differences one might determine from one person to another, in liberty and the pursuit happiness, in religious freedom for all.
In our country, we still haven’t reached the attainable goal of equal rights. Regarding bodily autonomy, we certainly don’t see equality between genders. As far as I know, there are no laws on the books denying specifically the rights of men to decide how they choose to use their bodies. That can no longer be said about women.
If I needed an organ transplant to maintain life/the pursuit of happiness, our government or health care community cannot find a matching donor and require that person to provide that organ to me. That is body autonomy. Government cannot require the use of our bodies in that manner. However, that is precisely what it is doing to women.
The Thirteenth Amendment to our Constitution, states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime …, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction”. When the government denies a woman’s control over the 9-month gestational period of pregnancy and the additional eighteen or more years of rearing, caring for a child into adulthood, that to me is “involuntary servitude”.
One of the main tenets of the founding of our country was religious freedom for all. To me, this means that one person’s religious beliefs cannot infringe on anyone else’s religious beliefs. Those using religion as a means to remove reproductive rights from women are imposing their religious beliefs on the entire country. We are a pluralistic society and the recent decision of most members of our Supreme Court denies many people of their right to freedom of religion.
Reproductive rights is not a simplistic argument but it is a simplistic right. Government has no right to deny equality, body autonomy, or religious freedom to anyone!
Thoroughly question candidates before casting your vote this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.