Recently, a letter was written to the editor by William A Erhart. Erhart failed to disclose that he is both an attorney for Erhart & Elfelt, LLC and CEO of the Political PAC, Citizens for Responsible Government. Why would he be interested in who you vote for in a city election?
As CEO of a political PAC, Erhart is no stranger to politics. He wrote this letter to the editor during an election year to persuade residents to vote for certain candidates, candidates he has supported personally or through his political PAC as noted in the elections, campaign finance reports (http://www.ci.ramsey.mn.us/Archive.aspx?AMID=37) in numerous election cycles.
One of Erhart’s complaints was that the council voted to have staff directly report to the council without providing said vote to back up his claim.
The irony is that Erhart does indeed understand that the city staff must follow direction of the City Council. That is why he spend a lot of money supporting some council candidates and attacking others. It would seem Erhart is more concerned with who controls the City Council than he is with making accurate claims and being forthright with the public about his connections to the mayor, other members of the city council in his relation to them as campaign financier and CEO of a political PAC.
As a current City Council Member, I will continue to do my best to represent the residents of Ramsey. Politics is not as one sided as Erhart makes it out to be in his letter. As a council, we have come together and made positive decisions for the residents of Ramsey including the new public works building, a 10-year plan to upgrade Ramsey’s established parks, established a road management fund putting a priority on roads and on many occasions working with residents to resolve specific individual concerns.
