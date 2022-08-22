This November, we have a choice of which path we want for public education in Minnesota. We can embrace the philosophy often cited by the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, an educator who became a lawmaker who was respected by both sides of the aisle.
He often told us that “We all do better when we all do better.”
In that simple phrase, he captured the true spirit of public education.
Lawmakers, such as state Sen. Jim Abeler, seem to be stuck on the faulty concept that our schools must be held up to the yardstick of private enterprise, instead of realizing that every person benefits from better public schools, including people without children in the system.
These benefits include schools that provide our community with the best possible public education that supports and nurtures both citizenship and democracy. Yet today, this long-held American ideal of democracy is under attack on many fronts – challenges and obstacles to voting, the clawing back of long-established constitutional rights, avoiding common-sense health measures, and attacking our democratic institutions of government while underfunding our public schools.
Society values all of these concerns as collectively owned. Schools are part of the public good, and our students are being damaged by thoughts that advance attempts to cut government spending on social programs, eroding our democratic norms, and controlling education through the use of business-based performance measures. Education is not a market commodity, and it should not be treated as one.
Longtime educator Kari Rehrauer (and a Coon Rapids Council Member), who is challenging Abeler in November, understands that public education is not a competitive marketplace. I will be voting for her on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.