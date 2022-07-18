On his campaign website, Matt Look says he attends a church in Anoka; for a public servant to ex-press their Christian ideals in this way is neither unusual nor unwarranted. Yet, inasmuch as those who follow Jesus are called to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly, I am disappointed that Commissioner Look chooses to attack and shame his opponent with vague accusations that he obviously thinks are disqualifying.
Kevin Landry doesn’t hide the fact that in his past he has had personal struggles. Who among us hasn’t? But those experiences do not define him; rather, Kevin builds from those experiences in a way that helps him relate to those he seeks to serve.
I know Kevin, and I can assert that there is a call upon his life to care for those who feel left behind by so many others, especially those they elect. He ministers to them in a spirit of love and compassion, and those very qualities qualify him more broadly for public service and more specifically to serve as a commissioner of Anoka County.
No one can dispute that Matt Look is experienced, but just like every other person serving in public office, there was a time when he was not. “Experience matters” only when you’re running for reelection. Kevin Landry may lack the kind of experience Commissioner Look deems relevant, but he brings substantial gifts to the table, among them empathy, a hunger for learning, and a deeply-rooted desire to make Anoka County work for ALL of its residents. He comports himself with deep respect for those with whom he disagrees, refusing to cultivate a dynamic that creates insiders and outsiders.
Anoka County benefits from experience, but sometimes it needs change. Kevin Landry represents a change for the better, and he has my vote for Anoka County Commissioner, District 1.
