Polls indicate that public safety is the foremost issue on the minds of voters. In his latest mailing to voters, our State Senator, Jim Abeler, said he advocates for “safe neighborhoods,” writing, “We must respect the need to have enough police to protect us…” and we need “responsive, inclusive community service policing…” But what does his voting record show?
He voted against Senator Dibble’s amendment that would have provided state funding to the Department of Public Safety and the State Patrol for costs related to civil unrest, upholding the highest standards of procedural justice by treating people with dignity and respect, using best practices in deescalation, constraining the use of force, coordinating joint action and training for mutual aid and ensuring peace officer accountability.
Abeler also voted against Senator Lopez Franzen’s bill to move a $500 million investment in public safety out of committee for a floor vote. This bill would have provided $300 million to cities (like Anoka and Coon Rapids) and counties (like Anoka) to address unique public safety needs such as emergency community safety grants and reduction and prevention of community violence. How can this be interpreted as advocating public safety?
Senator Abeler voted against passing expanded background checks on Senator Latz’s amendment to Senate File 3656. He also voted against passing emergency risk protection orders. These would have prevented certain individuals from being able to buy assault-type weapons.
In contrast, Senate candidate Kari Rehrauer, a member of the Coon Rapids City Council, would have voted for all of these measures. She strongly supported adding officers to the city police department, as well as the hiring of a social worker and the purchase of new body cameras and other vital equipment.
Rehrauer is also a champion for a new fire house for firefighters. Her voting record is testimony to her ongoing support for all measures that assure better policing and expand public safety. A vote for Kari will lead to a vast improvement in our local policing standards.
