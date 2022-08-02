Over the last few cycles I’ve seen PACs get involved in northern Anoka County elections. It’s impossible to find out who they are or what they are about. They don’t ever say anything positive about their candidates. They seem to focus on spreading misleading information about their opponents. Recently, they went after Scott Rosochacki, who is running for Blaine City Council in Ward 1. A PAC is supporting one of Scott’s opponents.
As a veteran himself, Scott understands the struggles veterans experience. Especially homelessness. Blaine has a 5% homeless rate - and we know that statistically half of the nation’s homelessness is experienced by veterans.
In the recent NorthMetro TV interview, Scott clearly said that “Blaine has approximately a 5% homeless rate in the most recent studies, and half of those are veterans. I want to bring a Veterans Affairs satellite hall to Blaine to get these veterans the healthcare and the mental healthcare they need to get off the streets. This has the added benefit of helping out the local community because a lot of people are afraid because of the high homeless population which caused local businesses to close or struggle.”
The PAC then turned his answer around and misrepresented him intentionally to mislead voters. They are claiming he doesn’t support those who are homeless and this is a blatant misrepresentation of his words in an attempt to win voters for their chosen candidate.
Blaine deserves better. We deserve a candidate like Scott - someone who is door knocking, phone calling, and engaging in the community. I am so tired of these dirty games in politics.
I encourage you to watch the entire forum for yourself and ignore the noise. Say no to dirty politics and yes to real leadership. I ask you to do your own research and vote for Scott Rosochacki on Tuesday, August 9.
