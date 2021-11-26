To the editor:
We are extremely blessed in the U.S. to have an abundant food supply and the ability to choose our foods — organic, vegan, vegetarian or traditionally raised.
I take issue with a recent letter writer who spread misinformation about farming practices to further her promotion of veganism. I grew up on a dairy farm and the care of animals always came first. Back then, we milked our cows twice a day — once in the morning before we ate breakfast and again at suppertime. All animals were fed morning and evening with the cows getting an additional noon meal. Cattle stalls and pens were routinely cleaned and bedded. If an animal got sick, we called our veterinarian who prescribed the appropriate antibiotic. Our veterinarian also visited to give routine vaccinations.
All these basic animal husbandry practices still hold true today.
What has changed over the decades is how farmers care for their animals. Science and technology have provided other ways to feed and shelter animals.
Animal diets today are developed by species-specific nutritionists. No doubt, food-producing animals eat better balanced meals than many Americans.
I’m the editor of The Farmer magazine in Minnesota. In my profession, I have had the opportunity to get to know hundreds of livestock and poultry farmers across Minnesota and the U.S. and to visit their businesses. They love what they do: producing high-quality, safe foods for you and consumers around the world.
Paula Mohr
Nowthen
