I watched the recording of last week’s Anoka City Council meeting. I was disappointed, but not surprised, that the council decided against showing support for Ukraine by lighting the bridge in the Ukrainian flag colors of blue and yellow. Such a small thing that would have, in my opinion, made such a unifying statement in our community and beyond.
I was one of the people that contacted Council Member Skogquist to request that the lighting be changed to show support for Ukraine. Mr. Skogquist asked the community, the community spoke and the council didn’t listen.
I am under no illusion that hearing from me will change the council members’ minds. Instead, I am hoping to convey my contempt for the way a couple of the council members speak to others in these public meetings. The amount of disrespect and condescension in these meetings is appalling. I suggest that if Council Members Wesp and Weaver cannot keep their personal feelings to themselves, they step aside. This behavior does not belong in a City Council meeting. It’s discouraging and embarrassing to watch this behavior from one’s elected officials.
I commend Mayor Rice for his ability to steer these conversations toward a more productive way of communicating. It often feels like decisions are made that reflect the opinions and belief systems of the council members, not what the community is asking for.
At the end of Monday’s meeting all I could think of was Desmund Tutu’s quote “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” We are surrounded by communities that chose to show support for the Ukrainian people. I am once again disappointed in this council. See you in November.
