Two recent events compel me to request the Coon Rapids City Council act quickly to meet some very real challenges to the residents of our fair city.
First, the dramatic increases in rent, which in some cases exceed 12%, is incomprehensible and certainly not acceptable, especially when these increases follow other significantly high rental charges in the immediately preceding years. Seniors on fixed incomes and young families who are renting are suffering and can’t afford this price gouging.
Secondly, with the recent change in state law regarding the legalization of hemp products containing THC, we must ensure that, even though these products contain low levels of psychoactive compounds, they should not get into the hands of children.
For the sake of our residents who are renters, the Coon Rapids City Council should immediately follow the lead of the city of Saint Paul and restrict rent increases to an annual maximum of 3%. We can’t afford to wait on HUD and other federal agencies to act when the City Council already has that authority.
As for the CBD products, especially those packaged as gummy bears or lollipops that are attractive to children, the City Council should require each vendor to obtain a permit to sell these products in Coon Rapids and pay a fee that will cover the cost of periodic inspections to ensure these adult-oriented products do not get into the hands of our children.
